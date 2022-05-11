Team Bush comes from behind to win Triples semi-final at Majellan

sport, local-sport,

By The Bowling Shark With the return of good weather, the Majellan bowlers had a great time together. Just a reminder before we start this week report. The tickets for June 4 celebrations are still on sale for this week and next week only. Please contact the club for further details. $55 per person or $100 per couple. This is how the week rolled: Tuesday May 3 Rink three: Robert Raithby, Tim Pickstone and Ted Parker gave their all against Ron Hogan, Colin Pickstone and Des Sanders and had a ball. In a close match throughout Team Parker proved better on the day to take the win 27-23. Rink four: Peter Mathis, Steve Glencourse and Max Elms thought they had what it takes against Glenn Miller, Peter Hope and Ron McGarry in a game of high stakes. With Team McGarry proving the team to beat on the day winning 25-14. Rink five: John Bosson (swing bowler), George Ballard and Jim Clark were shown how it is done against John Bosson, Brian Hope and Darryl Schurmer in a match full of fun. Team Shurmer marched home to victory in the end to win 24-11. Rink six: Terry Clark, Bill Mackey and Gary Cameron had a great start against Jake Shurmer, Kevin Arrow and Paul Galvin in a match full of heart. With scores level on five ends throughout the match, Team Cameron surged ahead in the end to win 20-16. Rink seven: Bryce Peard, Keith Pender and Robin Moore were behind in the score against Terry Chifley, Peter Phegan and Noel Witney who were up by 9 points or more. Team Witney progressed to the end of the match winners, winning by 7 points, 21-14. Wednesday May 4 Rink three: Merl Taylor and Betsy Thornberry were stuck on 6 against Marlene Nyland and Des Sanders who had all the tricks. Team Sanders scored on the last 8 ends to take the win 10-6. Rink four: Val Zylstra, Robyn Adams (swing bowler) and Sue Murray were in the fight against Brian Flanagan, Robyn Adams and Ron McGarry who tried with all their might. Team Murray had all the luck and ran away with the win 14-12. Saturday May 7 Rink two: Andrew Moffatt, Peter Phegan and Ron McGarry were in the game against Robert Raithby, Jim Clark and Dave Josh who produced the same. Both Teams were level on the 7th (6-all) but from there it was all Team Josh who took the win 23-14. Rink three - Men's Triples Championship - semi-final: Kerry Connors, John Hobson (sub for Peter Naylor, get well soon Pete) and Mick McDonald were trying their best against Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush who never had a rest. Team McDonald saw the lead from the 6th to the 17th but from there it was all Team Bush to win 19-17. Rink four: Dick Graham, Ron Hogan and Mick Sewell never looked to be in the game against Peter Mathis, Ray Minogue and Lacie Koszta who were out to shame. Team Koszta were too good in the end to win the match 25-8. Rink five: Ted Parker, Trevor Sharpham and Noel Witney thought they were going to win against Dennis Harvey, Tim Pickstone and Hugh Brennan who put them in the bin. With level scores on the 17th (18-all) and again on the 19th (20-all), Team Brennan proved they had what it takes to win 23-20. Rink six: Peter Hope, Graham Scott and Terry James just missed out against Terry Clark, Glenn Miller and Max Elms who knew what this game is about. Team Elms were too good in the end to win the match 20-19. Rink seven: Robin Moore and Ian Warren were down by lots against George Ballard and Jeff Adams who had all the shots. Team Warren fought back but just fell short to go down 27-22. This wraps up this week at the Majellan, so until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty. Club Triples Championships Round 1 John Archer (Skip), Luke Dobbie (Second), and Ray Fitzalan (Lead) defeated Alby Homer (Skip), Ray Noonan (Second) and Denis Oxley (Lead) in their first-round game in the Club Triples. After six ends we had equal scores on 7-all when John's team scored strongly over five ends, bringing their score up to 21. Alby and his team scored a few singles but were never in the game. The final score was 29-16 after 20 ends. Social Games, Wednesday May 4 Game 1, rink 2: President Garry Hotham, with Ken Fulton and Bruce Rich beat the strong team of Ian Cunningham, Bob Lindsay and Barry McPherson 19-16. Ian and his boys started well with a five and were holding the lead 7-6 after eight ends. Garry's team bowled well, winning eight of 10 ends thus taking the score to 18-9. A five for Ian's team in the last end narrowed the gap. Game 2, rink 3: Joe Young, Wayne Bensley and Pam Warren played Ron Cambey, Phil Murray and Bob Foster, winning the game by 23-20. Although it was a close finish, it looked like Joe and his crew had it under control early. After 12 ends they were leading 17-6 but Ron, Phil and Bob had a good run of 3, 6, 3 to take the lead 18-17. Joe's team rallied to take another four ends and six shots to hold onto the win. Game 3, rink 4: Norm Hayes had Liz Bull and Arch Ledger in his team to take on Alex Birkens, Paul Rodenhuis and John McDonagh. Norm's team played well to have a 14-5 lead after winning eight of 12 ends. Alex's crew scored some 13 shots in seven ends, despite Norm's strong on-shots. This brought the score to 19-18 in favour of Norm's side. A couple of singles for Norm's side sealed the win. Game 4, rink 6: Robin Moore and Robert Keady defeated Ian Shaw and visitor Bill Collins 20-12. Robin and Robert were always in control, leading 10-3, then 15-6 before Ian and Bill scored a single then a four to reach double figures. A couple of singles and a three brought up the 20 shots for Robin and Robert. Saturday Socials May 7 A cool, brisk, fluky wind made for tricky conditions on green number one. Being the first Saturday of the month, players were able to nominate their team make-up, instead of being at the mercy of the match room selectors. Game 1, rink 2: A close win resulted when Chris Stafford and John Bolwell met Paul Reece and Arch Ledger. Chris and John were well in control early when the score was 7-2 but a seven for Paul and Arch put them in front. From the 11th to 15th ends, Chris and John scored nine shots, giving them an eight-shot lead. Paul and Arch came back, scoring 8 to bring them level-pegging on 19-all. A single for Chris and John gave them the win, 20-19. Game 2, rink 3: Ray Noonan and Phil Murray were nearly always in front of Norm Hayes and Barry McPherson on their way to victory. After being 6-all after five ends, Shorty and Phil steadily drew ahead to lead 18-7 after 13 ends and 25-14 after 21. Game 3, rink 4: The nominated team of Phil Gray and Bob Lindsay playing against Geoff Thorne and John Archer saw Phil and Bob run out winners with a score of 27-21. Geoff and John had 10 shots on the board after four ends versus Phil and Bob's single. At the 10th end, Geoffrey and John were leading 15-11 when a six and two singles had Phil and Bob in front with the score 19-15. Although Geoff and John scored a three to be only a shot down, Phil and John powered through the next five ends to be well ahead on 27-18 after 19. Game 4, rink 5: Kevin Miller, Joe Young and James Nua defeated Daniel Prasad, Paul Rodenhuis and Pam Warren 19-15. Kevin's team were bowling well given the conditions and held a handy lead 13-4 after 11 ends and 15-6 after 15 ends. Daniels' team came good, scoring eight shots over the next four ends to be only one behind with the score 15-14. A four for Kevin's side put them into the winning position. Game 5, rink 6: An easy win for Alex Birkens, Anthony Morrissey and Bruce Rich resulted when they played Garry Hotham, Ian Schofield and John McDonagh. Alex's side started well with eight shots in the first three ends; Garry's side replied with four shots in the following three ends. After the 12th end, Alex's team was leading Garry's by 13-9. From there, Garry's side went to sleep and didn't score another shot while Alex, Anthony and Bruce took the last nine ends and 14 shots to close out the game 27-9. Tuesday May 10 Today we enjoyed a close game of fours with skips being Annette Myers and Annette McPherson. Annette Myers' team consisted of Maureen Josh (lead), James Nau (second) and Fay Medway (third). Annette McPherson's team were Julie Martello (lead), James Nau (second) and Judy Rodenhuis (third). Annette McPherson's team held the lead up to the 12th end when Annette Myers' team drew even at 7-all and took the lead for next two ends. However, the 15th and 16th ends went to Annette McPherson's team with the final score being 11-9 at the 16th end. It was a relatively low scoring game as the skips bowled some impressive shots to prevent big scores by the opposition. Saturday May 7 Flynn Armstrong was the proud owner of a new set of bowls which were a better size than what he had been using. After the usual drills, Flynn and Nolan Stafford played a game of Pairs against Chris Nolan and Harry Morrissey. While Flynn and Nolan started with a couple of singles, Chris and Harry replied with a couple of fours to win 8-2. All children are welcome to come to the training sessions at Bathurst City at 10am on Saturday mornings.

