Bathurst parkrun will celebrate an exciting milestone on Saturday and locals are encouraged to join the fun. The community group will be celebrating the 250th parkrun in town and founders Stephen Jackson and Jenn Arnold are looking forward to it. parkrun is a weekly event that occurs across the globe and the pair were thrilled to be able to bring it to Bathurst. "I'd done one parkrun at Shellharbour and loved the community spirit of it," Ms Arnold said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I loved how welcoming it was, from the fastest runners to the people walking with family and dogs at the back, and that's what I wanted for Bathurst. "Stephen at the time was on the board of parkrun Australia and having only just moved to Bathurst was struggling to get a parkrun going so we joined forces." Once registered, parkrun participants have different milestones that are represented by a different coloured shirt. After 50 parkruns participants get a red shirt, 100 is black and 250 is green. Mr Jackson said the green shirts will slowly start to appear in Bathurst with the 250th parkrun on this weekend. "You won't see too many green shirts around but they're just starting to appear here," he said. "It works for volunteers as well because volunteering is a big part of making it happen so they've got shirts too." Starting and finishing in the Macquarie River Bicentennial Park, participants make their way around the river twice and clock a total of five kilometres. Not only does parkrun promote physical activity and getting outdoors but it's beneficial for mental health. "When we had to pause for the pandemic a friend said to me, 'you don't understand parkrun is the one place where I know people will be happy to see me', and that sense of belonging is really important to us and to so many parkrunners," Ms Arnold said. The accepting and inclusive group can be enjoyed by people of all ages and fitness levels. Currently there's around 200 people turning up every Saturday morning at 8.00am for the run, with some coming from out of town. Ms Arnold encourages anyone interested in joining to register online at the parkrun website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/d42ae163-0e0d-4ace-8ed6-62b783da8f40.JPG/r0_260_6000_3650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg