Central West police share good news after finding missing woman

news, local-news,

A 51-year-old woman reported missing from Boomey on Tuesday has been located safe and well. Officers from Central West Police District have been conducting inquiries to locate the woman after she failed to return home. READ MORE: The woman was located safe and well about 9.15am on Wednesday in the Central West district. Police would like to thank the media and public for their assistance. A geo-targeting text message alert has been issued to thousands of mobile phones in the search for missing woman Kate Roberts. Ms Roberts was last seen on Whitelys Road at Boomey - which is around 18 kilometres north-east of Molong - at around 12pm on Tuesday, May 10. She was driving a red 2017 Hyundai Velostar with Victorian number plates displaying '1PM8JO'. Ms Roberts, aged 51, is being described as Caucasian and around 165cm tall, with a fair complexion and brown hair. The search sparked a wide-ranging text message alert to mobile phones across the region, with the details sent to people in Orange, Molong, Bathurst and Millthorpe from a +6144444444 number. NSW Police posted on social media late on Tuesday evening pleading for help, saying the message "is not a scam". Anyone with information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/60fbab0a-e212-44b1-a6db-c19743d36f00.jpg/r0_4_1020_580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg