Close to 600 new COVID-19 cases in Western NSW Local Health District

There were 587 new cases of COVID-19 in the Western NSW Health District (WNSWHD) to 4pm on Tuesday, May 10. Of those new cases, 223 were recorded by positive PCR tests, while 364 came from positive RAT tests. In the last four weeks, there's been 4240 new cases recorded in the WNSWHD. READ MORE: In the past four weeks, there has been a total of 745 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Bathurst local government area. In that same time period, there were 885 new cases in Orange, 1584 in Dubbo, 68 in Blayney and 53 in Oberon. NSW has recorded 12,265 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1,452 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 48 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1,538 patients were being cared for with 55 in ICU. Of the new cases, 7,373 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4,892 came from PCR testing.

