Bathurst trio all pick up victories in Battle of Canberra

SIX victories were spread across three competitors for Precision Martial Arts Bathurst during the recent ISKA Battle of Canberra tournament. Isabella and Charlotte Morris and Cheyanne Ghattas performed exceptionally for the Bathurst dojo, picking up 11 top two finishes in total. Isabella Morris enjoyed a triple treat of golden success with her victories in kata, weapons kata and sparring, along with a runner-up result in sword combat. Ghattas was sumo and point sparring champion while also a runner-up in sword combat, kata and weapons kata. Charlotte Morris claimed kata success and a silver in sword combat. Precision coach Taylor Sargent said the three young competitors put in hours of work for their achievements. "It was a small team who trained hard and did really well with their results," she said. "It's always a good competition down in Canberra and the kids deserve their achievements after all the work they put in. "For Charlotte this was only her second or third tournament and she did really well in the kata. That was awesome for her. Bella and Cheyanna have a little more experience, and have been to a number of tournaments, and they got some great results, as always." Sargent looks forward to seeing what the team can achieve throughout the remainder of the year as they enjoy the chance to work together in-person again. "Sometimes these tournaments give our older and more experienced kids a chance to act as mentors and to share their experiences," she said. "It's been great having people back after the last lockdown, which went from the end of last year and into this year. Everyone was really keen to get out and get active again. "The kids who do tournaments seriously never stopped training during that lockdown. They kept hammering away the whole time and have had great results."

