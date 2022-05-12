On The Tee | Hennessy is champion of B1 at Bathurst Golf Club

sport, local-sport,

IT took a play-off, but Fred Hennessy has been crowned the Bathurst Golf Club's B1 grade champion. Hennessy defeated a very gallant Rory Elphick in an 18-hole playoff last Saturday 89 to 92. Phil Campbell was back to his stellar best last Saturday in posting 39 points to win A grade over David Luck (37) and David Lilly (36), with the scratch heading the way of Reece Hodson on three-over. Duntryleague visitor Cameron Ellis claimed the B grade title courtesy of 38 points which gave him a three-shot margin over John Kajar. Richard Johnson (34) placed third and the scratch went to the crafty Mark Naylor (21). A solid 38 points was just the tonic needed from Ray Dreves in winning C grade, his nearest pursuers being Mick Evans and Nev McMichael (33), while the scratch went to John Emerson on 15 points. New member Zara Noonan has wasted no time in hitting the winner's circle - a fine 34 points gave her a clear win over Noelene Mashman (31) and Helen Fagan (27) Grant Hill, Jim Schumacher and Damian Bourke all tied at the top of Thursday's A grade event after the trio scored 39 points, but in the end Hill was declared the victor on a countback. Four-over par garnered the scratch for Matt Phillips. Paul Brown was back to his majestic best as attested by his 38 points to win B grade from Neil Larcombe and Erik Bieniek, who both had 37. Glenn Buttsworth had a tidy 21 points to win the scratch. Dee McCarthy was the standout in a small women's field with 31 points. Bourke combined with Don Finlayson to post 48 points and a three-shot win in the 2BBB over Mal Purves and Cris Watson. By all reports Kevin Volk carried John Perfect to the scratch title with 27 points. In a rip-roaring finish, Matt Bennett, John Gartrell and John Kajar all had 32 points in Sunday's stableford event, Bennett eventually declared the victor. Lock in Saturday, June 25, for the club's presentation night and four-person ambrose golf day.

