Western NSW Local Health District will be delivering a free pop-up vaccination clinic in Kelso next week, offering both flu & COVID-19 vaccines. The clinic will be open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, with no appointments required. Kelso Community Hub, 24 Bonnor Street, Kelso. Pfizer & Moderna will be available for those aged 12 years and over. Kids Pfizer will be available for those aged 5-11 years. Helpful information for parents and guardians. READ MORE: Anyone aged five to 15 must be accompanied by their parent, guardian or nominated carer. If seeking a second or booster dose, bring evidence of your previous dose(s). Only those aged 16-years-old and over are eligible for booster doses. Those attending will need to bring a form of identification and where able, their Medicare card. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

