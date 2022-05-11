Western NSW Local Health District to deliver free pop-up COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic in Kelso next weekend
Western NSW Local Health District will be delivering a free pop-up vaccination clinic in Kelso next week, offering both flu & COVID-19 vaccines.
The clinic will be open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, with no appointments required.
Location and times:
Kelso Community Hub, 24 Bonnor Street, Kelso.
- Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 10am - 6pm
- Thursday, 19 May 2022, 10am - 6pm
- Friday, 20 May 2022, 10am - 6pm
Who can receive a vaccine at this clinic?
- Both a flu & COVID vaccine may be received on the same day.
- Free flu vaccines for anyone eligible - check eligibility here: bit.ly/FluVaxInfo
- People seeking a first, second, booster or kids COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer & Moderna will be available for those aged 12 years and over.
Kids Pfizer will be available for those aged 5-11 years. Helpful information for parents and guardians.
READ MORE:
Anyone aged five to 15 must be accompanied by their parent, guardian or nominated carer.
If seeking a second or booster dose, bring evidence of your previous dose(s). Only those aged 16-years-old and over are eligible for booster doses.
Those attending will need to bring a form of identification and where able, their Medicare card.
People must not attend the clinic if they:
- Are waiting on a COVID-19 test result.
- Are unwell. Anyone with COVID symptoms should get tested & isolate until they receive a negative test result.
- You have recently tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR or Rapid Antigen Test (current ATAGI advice recommends waiting 3 months after a COVID infection to receive your vaccination).
More information:
- Phone the team on 1800 684 423.
- Covid-19 Vaccination: https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines
- Flu Vaccination: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/Influenza/Pages/default.aspx
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.westernadvocate.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News