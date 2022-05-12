sport, local-sport,

HE spends his working week as an electrician and come Saturday's Jack Goodsell's focus is still about sparks and conduits. As the ruckman for the Bathurst Giants, Goodsell's job is to try and be a conduit for his team-mates to win possession and spark attacking plays. While rucking is one of the most demanding positions on the ground, since being given the job for the Bathurst side in the 2020 AFL Central West competition Goodsell has relished the challenge. The 19-year-old has become an integral member of the side, winning centre clearances and also frequently contributing to the scoresheet with a tally of 18 goals from as many senior games. Even last week when he was battling sickness, Goodsell threw everything he had at trying to win taps for the Giants against fierce rivals Bathurst Bushrangers. He's often an inspiration to his team-mates, but Goodsell says "I'm just doing my job really, that's what I think of it." "Playing in the ruck, it's pretty good at the moment, I've played there for awhile so I do enjoy it, I get to run around a bit." READ MORE: Undermanned Bathurst Giants fall well short of Bushrangers READ MORE: Giants coach Mark Kennedy thrilled to have Lenny Hayes on deck READ MORE: Giants fall just short of Dubbo in AFL Central West season opener While the Giants copped a heavy loss to the Bushrangers last week and missed out in the season-opener by an agonising two points against Dubbo, Goodsell is remaining positive. "The boys didn't play too bad last week, the sickness obviously didn't help, but we're just focussing on the team," he said. "We're just working and still building the team really. It was hard because we had no footy for ages, but everyone is slowly getting back into it." This Saturday the Giants will host the Orange Tigers at George Park 1 from 2.15pm and Goodsell believes he and his team-mates can post their first win of the season. "We're hoping to get a win finally, they are going to be tough competition, but we're hoping to pull through and get a win," he said. "We just have to play our natural game, keep going, playing that real hard footy. "I think a win definitely is a possibility, we just need everyone to get over their sickness and then hopefully everyone just clicks on the day." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/2d9c2409-3ffc-4f8e-817e-29edbbe2b96c.jpg/r946_883_6169_3834_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg