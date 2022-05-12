sport, local-sport,

SPARKING attacking plays from all over the paddock - it's something that is a trademark of Brad Glasson's game, but the Bathurst Bulldogs flyhalf knows the same can be said of Mahe Fangupo. That's why Glasson sees shutting down the experienced Forbes playmaker as a key if the Bulldogs are to win this Saturday's Blowes Cup clash with the Platypi. Not only are the Platypi notoriously hard to beat on their their home turf, but after scoring two tries and producing a brilliant strip to set up another last week against Orange City, Fangupo is in good touch too. "We've definitely got to cut his time and space down, if you let him run he's going to run all over the top of us. He's definitely their go-to man," Glasson said of the Platypi star. "He's got a mate in the centres there too, they're both big boys and like running the ball and definitely hard to stop when they get a bit of momentum. "So we've got to get up in his [Fangupo's] face." If the Bulldogs can restrict Fangupo, it will go a long way to helping them retain their spot in the top two on the ladder. While Bulldogs lost to Cowra at Ashwood Park last week - something Glasson admits stung - the Bathurst side put together some nice passages of rugby when beating Orange Emus at Endeavour Oval and downing Dubbo Kangaroos. READ MORE: Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley urges his side not to rush in attack READ MORE: Shoulders is ready to rumble for NSW Country Women's Police side READ MORE: Bathurst Bulldogs fall to Cowra in high-scoring affair "Cowra, they are obviously a very good team, a very tough team, they just outplayed us I think. We just need to knuckle down and start again, it was just a bit of a speed bump," Glasson said. "That win over Emus was good, I'd never been part of beating them in Orange, I've been a part of a couple of wins at home over them, but winning on the road sort of let the monkey off the back. "It's always a tough fight with Dubbo as well, it's a good sign for the competition, it's a sign of a good Central West Rugby comp." Glasson will again partner Kurt Weekes in the halves this Saturday, the duo no doubt keen to show the patience in attack that coach Dean Oxley has called for following the loss to Cowra. But Glasson is also the sort of player who can find holes in an opposition line when there appears to be none, and will be looking to exploit any space he finds in Forbes. Glasson has broken Platypi hearts at Grinsted Oval before - in 2019 he scored an intercept try there to help the Bulldogs home, and last season after Bathurst trailed 18-5 at the break, the playmaker crossed in a successful second half comeback. But he knows another win there will require plenty of hard work from Bulldogs right across the paddock. "Forbes are always tough at home, I don't think I can recall a game being played at Forbes and saying 'Geeze, that was an easy day at the office'," Glasson said. "They are always a tough team, they have got a few good individual players there, so we've just to to shut them down and hopefully come away with the points. "They play very similar to Cowra actually, just up in your face and hitting hard, just typical country rugby players, big, tough fellas. "They'll be tough in the forwards and expansive in the backs." Saturday's game at Forbes' Grinsted Oval will kick-off at 3.15pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/69799a1e-001e-49f5-97a8-9fd6f601ae9a.jpg/r396_158_5568_3080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg