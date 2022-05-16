community,

The subject was the fernery in Machattie Park, with its lamppost in front, covered in a layer of snow. The old gaol on the site was demolished in 1888 and the location was acquired for a park that has become the most locally photographed garden, known for its beauty, charm and restfulness. The transformation from barrenness to luxuriance was so agreeable to Bathurst people that in recognition of the energy displayed by Dr Machattie, as leader of the movement to transform the old gaol site, the old objectionable term of Gaol Reserve was dropped and the place was formally christened Machattie Park. It must have been a great honour that the park was named in recognition of Dr Richard Machattie (1813-1876). He was born in Forres County of Elgin, in Scotland, on June 10, 1813. He became a student at the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, where he obtained his diploma as licentiate from the Edinburgh University early in 1838 when he was aged 25. He arrived in NSW from London on the ship Lady Fitzherbert in September 1838 and, after a short stay in Sydney, came on to Bathurst. After the new gaol was completed and inmates were transferred, work began on the park. On the evening of December 31, 1888, Bathurst mayor, Alderman E.T. Webb, declared the park open to the public. On February 13, 1890, the council received a letter from Drs Spencer and Machattie guaranteeing, on behalf of the Bathurst Progress Association, a contribution of £500 for the purpose of beautifying the new park, provided the council would subscribe a like sum. The Bathurst Council accepted the offer and, not long after, a design for a new park was presented by James Hine, architect, of Bathurst. However, council needed someone to oversee the project. After a brief time, they decided on the expertise of Mr A. Patterson, whom they poached from Orange Council. Patterson was at the time the head gardener there. By April 1890, Mr Patterson, with a gang of men, set about pegging out the location and making the waste place into a park. It was said that: "So skilfully and so rapidly was his work accomplished that flowers seemed almost to grow at his command, trees to flourish at his touch, and prettily bordered walks and artistically laid-out plots to evolve themselves from chaos at his will." The Bathurst and district-wide snowfall took place on August 3, 1921. The last snowfall in Bathurst had been more than eight years previously. This fall had seen Bathurst residents experience heavy snow and blinding hail along with gale force winds which halted local telegraphic and telephonic communications. Many Bathurst residents complained that it was bitterly cold, the coldest for many years. The heaviest falls in the Bathurst district were out towards O'Connell and particularly around Tarana, Rydal and Sunny Corner. There were locations that reported that snow was lying on the ground to a depth of almost a foot or more. All of the roads leading into Bathurst were closed by the snow and motorists were held up for hours before moving with assistance. Some from western centres were forced to stay in their vehicles until the next day. Motorists from surrounding towns and villages reported heavy falls there. Bathurst residents were soon attracted to visit Machattie Park to take in the special scene as snowflakes clung to its many trees, especially the fir tree. King's Parade was fantastically decorated by the snow. The Soldiers' Memorial was covered in its own layer of white. Children were throwing handfuls of snow at each other while calling out for snowballs to be thrown at them.

