FORGET using heartbreak to motivate revenge, when St Pat's faces Orange CYMS in this Saturday's round of Central West Premier League Hockey it will be a case of back the attack. It was CYMS who ended the Saints' title push in season 2021 via a golden goal in the preliminary final and there is no doubt it was a loss that stung. CYMS went on to win the premiership, the Saints left to think about what could have been. However, channelling that disappointing into a motivator for revenge is not something that Saints coach Bec Clayton has chosen to do ahead of her side's first meeting with CYMS since then. She just wants her players to focus on executing basics and feeding possession to what she thinks is the most potent striking unit in the women's competition. "This year we're just focussing on ourselves, we're going to do all the simple things rights. If we start thinking about what the other teams are doing, then we lose focus on what our jobs are and what we have to do to win," Clayton said. "We know who they are and that they're going to be tough and Pete [Shea] is a fantastic coach and he'll always come up with ways to try and muff your systems and your presses and your defence, but you've just got to cross that bridge when you come to it and the girls know that. "But one hundred percent I back my girls ... with our attack - and like I said I think I've probably got the best attack in the competition - I honestly think we can put a couple of goals on CYMS." READ MORE: Saints toil in defence, but can't hold out Lithgow Panthers' barrage READ MORE: Hay scores twice as St Pat's win Central West Premier League Hockey season opener READ MORE: Saints men come up just short against Lithgow Storm Though the Saints head into the match at Orange on the back of a 2-0 loss to Lithgow Panthers, key players missed that fixture. They're back to face CYMS. Clayton knows it will provide a good indicator of where her side is at and with more experienced heads on the turf, she also knows the Saints can adjust on the run if they need to. "Defending champs in Orange, I've got everyone on deck, so I'll be interested to see how we go," she said. "We'll go out with a game plan, it's the same game plan every week, but the girls out there are smart enough to realise 'Well that's not working, what are we going to do to change it up'. "This weekend will be a real tester to see where we are at." Saturday's match in Orange starts at 12.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/d16fff39-0384-4303-847e-5248e0b5ad8c.jpg/r0_71_5472_3163_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg