community,

Its been a long time between dances, but the Bathurst Highland Society Debutante Ball is set to bring a proud tradition back to the community this Saturday. A long-held tradition, 23 girls and their partners will come together at Panthers Bathurst for an event that has commonly signalled the debut of a young woman stepping out into high society. Bathurst Highland Society president Christopher Morgan said the event has run under firm Scottish traditions for the past 43 years, and will be held this weekend for the first time since 2019. READ ALSO: New owners, same business; The Tarana Hotel sold to the Johnstons in off-market transaction "It's a grand party with a lovely formal element," Mr Morgan said. "The debutantes, with their partners in tow, are presented in front of a large gathering of family and friends, and is an opportunity to acknowledge the positive contributions these young women are making in our community." The event hasn't been held the last two years due to COVID-19, with no dancing allowed either year. "We attempted to run this ball three times during COVID, and were quashed by the rules, so there's a fair sense of excitement in the air for this weekend," Mr Morgan said. READ ALSO: International Nurses Day: Bathurst recognises the hard work of its nurses Mr Morgan said the ball serves as a vital fundraising event for the Highland Society, with all proceeds going to charitable causes. "This ball never fails to generate thousands of dollars, which the Highland Society generally delivers to charities involved in the local health sector," he said. "The Highland Society is entirely volunteer-run, and the committee shares a firm love of Scottish traditions and giving back to the local community." Mr Morgan said it's always gratifying to see a host of girls, generally around years 11 and 12, take such a keen interest in the traditional event, which often involves weeks of rehearsals. "For them, it's a rite of passage, and I think they're all big fans of the Netflix series Bridgerton," he said. READ ALSO: Families to enjoy a fun free day out at Bicentennial Park Deputy premier and Bathurst MP Paul Toole will be the guest of honour, with Highland Society vice-president Marion Pearce to be matron of honour. Entertainment will be provided by the Parramatta Caledonian Pipe Band and a cèilidh band from Goulburn. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/7d85baa8-0fae-4537-b87b-0bce9e250894.JPG/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg