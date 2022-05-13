news, local-news,

Some of the questions were fairly straightforward, like: "What's the most you've ever spent on a costume?" ($4500 the somewhat staggering answer). Others got a little more personal, like: "Have you ever had sex in drag?" Then at one point, questioner Brandie MacDonald-Blake veered off the list of pre-prepared questions completely to ask what everyone in the room wanted to know but was afraid to ask: "how do you tuck it?" ALSO MAKING NEWS: No question was off limits at last Friday night's 'Are You Really Going to Ask That?' event with drag queen guest Betty Confetti, and that was no problem for Ms Confetti who was more than happy to answer them all. Along with the more intimate information, she also shared tips on how to deal with bullies and why she chose to become a drag queen. People of all ages and from all walks of life attended the event at the CWA Hall in Robertson Park, with even more questions asked and answered after the official proceedings when Ms Confetti shared dinner and mingled with the guests. The third in a seven-event series based loosely based on the ABC television show You Can't Ask That, 'Are You Really Going to Ask That?' is an initiative of the Youth Action Council. It aims to break down stereotypes, build knowledge and in doing so, increase understanding and acceptance of diversity in the community. Syrian refugee Simon Shahin and Indigenous Australians Jacob Young and Jason French featured at the two previous sessions in December and February. The fourth instalment of 'Are You Really Going to Ask That? series will be held in June and will feature same sex couples. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/e0a80582-e508-4ade-a64e-d2be7e7ba0f3.JPG/r0_457_4974_3267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg