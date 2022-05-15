news, local-news,

The NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card initiative is proving very popular with over 300,000 people jumping on board. This is the third year seniors have been able to access $250 prepaid Visa cards to use on fuel, taxis, pre-booked NSW TrainLink Regional trains and coaches, and select community transport services. Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the program ... has received a record customer satisfaction rating of nearly 100 per cent. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "These cards are incredibly valuable to our seniors in regional, remote and rural areas because it helps them offset some of their travel costs for getting to the shops, to medical appointments, and staying connected locally and with friends and family living in other parts of the state," Mr Toole said. With the current fuel prices so high, petrol continues to be the most popular option for those using the cards. Applications are open until 30 November 2022 and more information can be found at the Service NSW website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/b05f61d3-e114-4152-a589-4957b4faddde.jpg/r0_26_1024_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg