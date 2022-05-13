sport, local-sport,

WITH weather and a bye having hindered their attempt to build momentum, so Dubbo Bulls FC view this Sunday's Western Premier League clash against newcomers Orange CYMS as vitally important. Bulls currently sit in seventh spot on the ladder and while back James Leonard said the preparation for Sunday's game in Orange has been less than ideal, his side will adjust. "It's been a pretty interrupted season as everyone else has had too I suppose," he said. "It's hard to get pumped up when you can't train together either because the fields have been closed which hasn't helped a whole lot at all." Bulls have only won the one game which came against Macquarie United a few weeks ago but Leonard said the start of the season has tested the squad's depth. "It's not ideal and we've come up against two of the top teams early as well," he said. "With a few injuries and a lack of preparation it has made it hard." READ MORE: Panorama FC hunting for fifth consecutive Western Premier League win READ MORE: Nathan Burns agrees to be part of Bathurst '75s Western Premier League squad READ MORE: Bathurst '75 is undefeated but on the hunt for greater consistency CYMS are currently at the bottom of the WPL ladder with four losses to their name from as many games and Leonard is unsure what to make of the Orange-based side ahead of Sunday's fixture. "I haven't seen a whole lot of them, I've seen the highlights from Bathurst '75 against them," he said. "Bathurst '75 look very slick so it's hard to judge off that game." As the game is being played on Sunday, it means Bulls will be unable to have any local players on their bench meaning the side will need to play a full game. But Leonard is confident the group will be up for the challenge after the team are coming into the match after a week off due to the bye. "I've only played the one game through injury and other family commitments so I feel good," he said. "I think we are all but full strength on Sunday minus reserves because the local comp is on a Sunday so we can't use any of them." As was the case in 2021, Bulls midfielder Kane Settree has again been wonderful for the side but Leonard said there another young talent in the squad who has impressed him so far this season. "He's going really well and young Braden Smith has been very good too," he said. "For somebody who has little experience in that sort of league so he is going well."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/46b73748-c7c4-4d1a-8a08-0dde153dc449.jpg/r1229_1018_6678_4097_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg