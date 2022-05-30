news, local-news,

He might be captain/coach of the Bathurst Panthers, but did you know Jake Betts was originally a hockey boy? That's right, according to the Panthers lock his father Graham was a big hockey player, but luckily for the 2018/19 Group 10 premiers, Mr Betts made the transition to rugby league. Though he's been playing for Panthers since the age of 11, this is his first year in the role of captain/coach and so far Mr Betts is really enjoying it. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It's going really good, I've got a good bunch of blokes there," he said. "It's a real team environment, and the best part about it is the people you meet." So far, the highlight of Mr Betts's football career was Panthers winning the 2019 competition. The local rugby league team also won in 2018 but he was indisposed with a broken leg. Born and raised in The Lagoon just out of town, Mr Betts loves the Bathurst community. The local sporting talent worked for John Holland on the railway for eight years but has since joined the Boys to the Bush team. Mr Betts has been helping disengaged and disadvantaged youth as a Boys to the Bush program coordinator for the last eight months, and it's really shown him how supportive the local community is. "It's a really rewarding job ... It's really community based, we rely on the community to bring the boys in, show them what they do and get them engaged," Mr Betts said. "Bathurst is a big city but you don't feel like it is, everyone knows everyone and everyone's easy to talk to and they help out when you need it." Mr Betts said he enjoys seeing the progress the boys make, the skills they learn and watching them gain more confidence. Having moved away once and returning after getting "homesick", it's fair to say Mr Betts will always call Bathurst home.

