More pictures from the 2022 Highland Society Deb Ball

news, local-news, Deb Ball, socials, Panthers

The function room at Bathurst Panthers was at capacity on Saturday night, as friends and family of 23 debutantes came together to celebrate the event. It was a great night enjoyed by all.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XnvAZ6uRSAiEC6kxxV6TdP/809935d6-cdcf-4544-97dc-f6acc9e99a07.jpeg/r0_141_4032_2419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg