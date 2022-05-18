news, local-news, Deb Ball, socials, Panthers
The function room at Bathurst Panthers was at capacity on Saturday night, as friends and family of 23 debutantes came together to celebrate the event. It was a great night enjoyed by all.
WHAT'S ON
More pictures from the 2022 Highland Society Deb Ball
It was a great night enjoyed by all.
GREAT NIGHT: Lauren Cant, Jorja Hazell and Sophie Porter were among guests at the 2022 Highland Society Ball on Saturday night.
ATTHE DEB BALL: Matt and Kate Nicolson pictured at Panthers for the deb ball on Saturday night.
IN THE PICTURE: Ian Greenham and Rachelle Robb, were among the guests at the Highland Ball on Saturday night.
AT PANTHERS: Lachie Woods, James Edwards and Riley Monico enjoying the evening.
AT THE BALL: Denise and Angelene Hill were among the large crowd who were enjoying the ball on Saturday night.
A NIGHT OUT: Hunter Green and Paige Fenton were pictured at the deb ball on Saturday evening.
GREAT EVENT: Mary, Wayne and Kate Maher were among the guests at the ball on Saturday.
BALL GUESTS: Hannah Stanmore, Anne Cooper and Jacqui Hood pictured at the ball on Saturday evening.
WE WERE THERE: Sonja and Makenzie Honeysett with Ashleigh Donnelly.
FAMILY NIGHT: Landon, Meloney, Robert and Jesse Tesoriero were at the ball at Bathurst Panthers.