news, local-news,

After being cancelled due to COVID in 2021, the Bathurst 12 Hour was back and attracted people from interstate and overseas to Mount Panorama. A Western Advocate representative attended the event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/3548c898-c34b-43a8-9489-acfbc0e3fa60.JPG/r227_422_5600_3458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg