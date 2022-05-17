School enrolments, education, learning, Holy Family

Holy Family Catholic Primary School provides quality education in a welcoming family environment. The school provides a busy and student-focused school year as they engage students in a rich curriculum . The staff strive to develop the whole-child, academically, socially and spiritually, and affirm and acknowledge 'personal best effort'. There is a strong focus on a digital learning environment and activities that promote '21st Century Learning' across our K-6 classes, and students respond positively in the environments created. All students belong in a 'Care Group' and each Group has a Year 6 student leader, with the program helping to build skills and understandings of resilience in the students. Through the program, staff build positive relationships and a caring school environment. Across the school, personalised learning programs have been developed to support students in their learning. A special feature at Holy Family currently involves teachers working and designing learning programs in collaborative staff groups with the aim of further improving student learning outcomes especially in the core areas of literacy and numeracy. Detailed assessment procedures help measure student progress which in turn helps inform the following learning programs. Planning for 2023 is well underway, and now is the time to complete enrolment applications for Kindergarten 2023. You can book a tour of Holy Family Catholic Primary School with the Principal by phoning 02 6331 3279, while enrolment forms are available from the school office or www.holyfamilykelso.catholic.edu.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/74e0a3b7-f6f3-46f9-917c-589cf783ef20.jpg/r0_192_1280_915_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A chance to engage students

THE PLACE TO BE: The veggie garden at Holy Family Catholic Primary School continues to provide some great learning experiences along with some fresh, delicious treats. Photo: Supplied

TOP EFFORT: Some extremely proud students from Holy Family Catholic Primary School display their well-deserved Principal Awards. Photo: Supplied

BACK IN CLASS: Following COVID interruptions to learning in 2021, students have had a much better learning experience in 2022. Photo: Supplied

