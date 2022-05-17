school enrolments, learning, education, Assumption

At The Assumption Catholic Primary School, children are nurtured in their faith, in their wellbeing and in their learning. The school provides an education which is holistic, grounded in a flexible, rigorous curriculum and offers children opportunities to let their gifts and talents shine. Assumption is a happy place to be and where children are at the centre of all that the school does. Learning is prioritised and the talented staff are committed to responding to the needs of each child with adaptive, engaging teaching. All students are given opportunities to think critically, to participate in a wide range of experiences and are encouraged to be optimistic, compassionate and informed members of society. Assumption is blessed with beautiful learning environments where all students have opportunities to shape what happens here by working together and having voice and influence about the things that affect them the most. The school is known for the strength of their community and is supported by strongly connected families. Guided by Gospel Values, the school community is one where rich relationships are fostered and where each member is encouraged to flourish in life and through their work. For more information about The Assumption Catholic Primary School, visit www.assumptionbathurst.catholic.edu.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/ff551099-a586-4352-817f-6747a57b48f9.png/r233_0_1665_809_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Where your child's talents can shine

FRESH FACES: Assumption Catholic Primary School takes an innovative and evidence-based approach to student learning. Photo: Supplied At The Assumption Catholic Primary School, children are nurtured in their faith, in their wellbeing and in their learning. The school provides an education which is holistic, grounded in a flexible, rigorous curriculum and offers children opportunities to let their gifts and talents shine.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Now is the perfect time to enrol. Photo: Supplied Assumption is a happy place to be and where children are at the centre of all that the school does. Learning is prioritised and the talented staff are committed to responding to the needs of each child with adaptive, engaging teaching.

All students are given opportunities to think critically, to participate in a wide range of experiences and are encouraged to be optimistic, compassionate and informed members of society. Assumption is blessed with beautiful learning environments where all students have opportunities to shape what happens here by working together and having voice and influence about the things that affect them the most. OPPORTUNITY: Assumption Catholic Primary School provides students a wealth of opportunities to learn and grow, both in and outside the classroom. Photo: Supplied The school is known for the strength of their community and is supported by strongly connected families. Guided by Gospel Values, the school community is one where rich relationships are fostered and where each member is encouraged to flourish in life and through their work. For more information about The Assumption Catholic Primary School, visit www.assumptionbathurst.catholic.edu.au. SHARE