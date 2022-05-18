Watermart, shop local, community, Brad Batten, water

A mainstay in the Bathurst business world, WaterMart is closing in quickly on 30 successful year of serving the Bathurst and wider community. While the COVID pandemic, along with some unusually wet weather, have resulted in some tricky years, the popular business has faired better than most with continued growth of the business, along with a growing team who have remained positive over the last 24 months. Owner and manager, Brad Batten, said it was good to see business getting back to normal. "Lockdowns were a difficult period of constantly watching restrictions and assessing how the business would be able to operate and what the next round of restrictions would mean to our day to day operations," he said. "But all in all, people still needed water and we battled through to maintain our expected levels of customer service for our clients." The business has been in operation for 27 years, with Brad taking over ownership in 2018. Employing 12 staff in total, Brad said the business continues to lead the way in their industry. "After experiencing huge growth over the last for years due to new staff and passion to grow, we expect this growth to continue," he said. "With our team now able to complete stockwater projects, commercial projects, water treatment, pool heating, and any water project, the sky is the limit as to what we can deliver for our clients." WaterMart is the place to go for all your pumps, pool supplies and chemicals, filtration, pipes and fittings, stockwater systems, and solar pumps, and Brad said that for any need, the best bet is to drop into the store. "Obviously online buying is increasing and that can lead to clients getting the wrong product for the job and the local supplier having to come in and fix the problem," he said. "Local shops can generally match the online prices and provide after sales support that you won't receive from an online purchase." Water is a crucial resource that we need to be careful with, and managing water using and maintain quality of water is crucial. Brad said he can foresee some interesting trends ahead to assist with that goal. "The use of variable speed technology in pumps to provide energy efficiency in pump operation, WiFi operation of irrigation systems, and things like 4G reporting from pumps and tanks for remote monitoring will be some of the main ones." To get in touch with the WaterMart team, drop into 93 Rankin St, give them a call on 02 6332 4262, or visit www.watermart.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/4357d512-b4aa-49dd-a800-cc022bb6963f.jpg/r0_26_5184_2955_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

When expert knowledge counts most

Owner and manager, Brad Batten, said it was good to see business getting back to normal. "Lockdowns were a difficult period of constantly watching restrictions and assessing how the business would be able to operate and what the next round of restrictions would mean to our day to day operations," he said. "But all in all, people still needed water and we battled through to maintain our expected levels of customer service for our clients."

The sky is the limit as to what we can deliver for our clients. Brad Batten, WaterMart The business has been in operation for 27 years, with Brad taking over ownership in 2018. Employing 12 staff in total, Brad said the business continues to lead the way in their industry. "After experiencing huge growth over the last for years due to new staff and passion to grow, we expect this growth to continue," he said. "With our team now able to complete stockwater projects, commercial projects, water treatment, pool heating, and any water project, the sky is the limit as to what we can deliver for our clients." WaterMart is the place to go for all your pumps, pool supplies and chemicals, filtration, pipes and fittings, stockwater systems, and solar pumps, and Brad said that for any need, the best bet is to drop into the store. "Obviously online buying is increasing and that can lead to clients getting the wrong product for the job and the local supplier having to come in and fix the problem," he said. "Local shops can generally match the online prices and provide after sales support that you won't receive from an online purchase." Water is a crucial resource that we need to be careful with, and managing water using and maintain quality of water is crucial. Brad said he can foresee some interesting trends ahead to assist with that goal. "The use of variable speed technology in pumps to provide energy efficiency in pump operation, WiFi operation of irrigation systems, and things like 4G reporting from pumps and tanks for remote monitoring will be some of the main ones."

To get in touch with the WaterMart team, drop into 93 Rankin St, give them a call on 02 6332 4262, or visit www.watermart.com.au.