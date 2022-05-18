shop local, business, Casey's Toys, Jodie Smith, community, toys

One of the brightest and most fun stores in Bathurst, for both the young and old, would have to be Casey's Toys. Having opened in Bathurst in October 2020, marketing manager Jodie Smith, said it was great to have a dedicated toy store in the city. "We pride ourselves on having the biggest selection and best advice, and stock a huge selection of toys, games, puzzles, hobbies and more," she said. "You will find toys for children of all ages from birth to teenagers, plus we have an extensive range of games, puzzles and larger LEGO pieces that adults will love." Jodie said that the store had been going from strength to strength both with their massive range of stock, coupled with the release of some long-awaited movies. "Squishmallows and Fidgets are always loved, while Gabbys Dollshouse on Netflix and the latest Sonic movie have been very popular," she said. "We also anticipate Buzz Lightyear to make a resurgence as the movie is released in June." Casey's Toys employs a local team of eight, led by dynamic store manager Amy, who said the team are looking forward to building on the good work they have done over the past 18 months. "Our customers in Bathurst have been so welcoming and we are enjoying a friendly and loyal customer base," she said. "We love being to bring our knowledge to our customers and also take great pride in our Donation Program which allows us to give back to the local communities." To see the wide range they have available, you can drop by their store in person in Bathurst City Centre or visit www.caseystoys.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/98ead98e-cb44-442e-a965-f25c4c939c0f.png/r0_235_1008_805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Making your day so much more fun

LOVE OF LEGO: Whether it is basic building blocks for a child or an extravagant set for an adult, LEGO is always a popular choice at Casey's Toys. Photo: Supplied One of the brightest and most fun stores in Bathurst, for both the young and old, would have to be Casey's Toys. Having opened in Bathurst in October 2020, marketing manager Jodie Smith, said it was great to have a dedicated toy store in the city.

"We pride ourselves on having the biggest selection and best advice, and stock a huge selection of toys, games, puzzles, hobbies and more," she said. "You will find toys for children of all ages from birth to teenagers, plus we have an extensive range of games, puzzles and larger LEGO pieces that adults will love." TOP TEAM: Amy and the staff at Casey's Toys Bathurst are always happy to help you find the right toy or game that you're looking for. Photo: Supplied Jodie said that the store had been going from strength to strength both with their massive range of stock, coupled with the release of some long-awaited movies.

"Squishmallows and Fidgets are always loved, while Gabbys Dollshouse on Netflix and the latest Sonic movie have been very popular," she said. "We also anticipate Buzz Lightyear to make a resurgence as the movie is released in June." Casey's Toys employs a local team of eight, led by dynamic store manager Amy, who said the team are looking forward to building on the good work they have done over the past 18 months.

"Our customers in Bathurst have been so welcoming and we are enjoying a friendly and loyal customer base," she said. "We love being to bring our knowledge to our customers and also take great pride in our Donation Program which allows us to give back to the local communities." To see the wide range they have available, you can drop by their store in person in Bathurst City Centre or visit www.caseystoys.com.au. SHARE