READERS of the Western Advocate have again opened up their wedding albums and shared their special day with us. Today we feature 10 weddings from over the years: stunning photos which capture Bathurst couples on their happiest of days.
If you want to share your photo for a future edition, email us the photo at mail.westernadvocate@austcommunitymedia.com.au with a few lines about your special day. Please ensure you have permission to use the photo, and include a photo credit from your photographer.
We would love to share your photo with other readers, and give an insight into weddings which have been held in Bathurst across the decades.
