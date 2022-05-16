news, local-news,

A local book fair has raised around $51,000, after selling about 17,000 books, to help support Lifeline Central West. The annual Bathurst Book Fair has been run by Lifeline Central West for over a decade, raising vital funds to support the important organisation. This was the first time the fair was run over a four-day period and Lifeline Central West executive director Alex Ferguson said it was very successful. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "The four days we've run the book fair have been amazing," he said. "It's the first time we've tried to do four days ... It's been absolutely amazing, we will probably raise around $50,000 selling books in a medium size country town. "That is a very big total and we thank our sponsors that get us here." The items were generously transported to the Showground for the fair by Tobin's Transport where Coates Hire Bathurst donated a forklift for loading and unloading, while A1 Towing transported the forklift, all free of charge. The book fair ran from Thursday May 12 through to Sunday May 15, with around 36,000 books and 8000 CDs and DVDs up for sale. Thursday was a VIP seniors day which was well-supported by the locals, but Mr Ferguson said he was also impressed by the number of younger people stopping by. "The standout comment was the number of young people that have come or been seen with their parents, so that's really good to see," he said. "It's the most families that I think we've seen attend." The success of the book fair would not be possible without the dedicated volunteers. A number of locals offer up their time to collect and sort through the books, DVDs and CDs that get donated. Roger Hargraves is one of the Lifeline Central West volunteers and spent his weekend at the Bathurst Showground helping with the book fair. Mr Hargraves said it was his love of music and books that encouraged him to volunteer and it was great to see so much interest in the fair. "It's been fantastic, thousands and thousands of dollars," he said. "It's a very good cause and you can't watch ABC or SBS for more than 10 minutes without hearing the message 'if you need help' or 'if this story troubles you call Lifeline', so we've got to fund that." The funds raised from the book fair will support Lifeline Central West's work in the community. Mr Ferguson said they were very happy with the amount of support they received from the community and he thanked the Bathurst Showground for the use of their facility. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

