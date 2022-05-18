Style and quality for locals

shop local, community, business, Easy Living Footwear, Robyn McLennan

With over 25 years of serving the Bathurst community, Easy Living Footwear, continues to be a hive of activity. Popular for it's quality and stylish footwear, director Robyn McLennan said that going that extra step was something that made them one of Bathurst's favourite businesses. "You don't stay in business for a long as we have without offering exceptional customer service and product," she said. "All my staff are trained in footwear fitting and we don't care if it takes an hour to find the perfect shoe, we like every customer to leave the store happy." When asked what her secret to ongoing success was, Robyn said adapting to change was vital. "We have been around for many years which shows our true commitment to being able to offer Bathurst and regional NSW a footwear business which has adapted to change when needed and continued to offer the latest styles and exceptional customer service," she said. "Even through COVID we had to change and adapt quickly, and we have established an online store which continues to grow and offer a shopping experience that we have all become accustomed to. "I feel successful retailers will need both a physical store plus an online store to keep up with competitors, but I guess we are lucky that footwear is something customers like to personally try on and I have always believed that if you offer customers to correct product and service, they won't want to look outside their local area." When it comes to products, Easy Living Footwear offers one of the largest collections of ladies footwear in any regional city, and Robyn said customers from outside the area often commented that they have never seen such a large range. "I purchased my first business at the age 22, I am now 60, so I have always had a passion being able to offer customers a unique shopping experience," she said. "Whether it be fitting them with a perfectly fitting shoe for everyday wear, or helping them find the right shoe for a special occasion." To find out more about Easy Living Footwear, call 02 6332 3822, or visit www.easylivingfootwear.com.au.

Style and quality for locals

SIMPLY GORGEOUS: Easy Living Footwear's Robyn McLennan shows off some stylish boots just waiting to be worn. Photo: Supplied

TASTEFUL: Located on William Street, Easy Living Footwear has the perfect range of shoes. Photo: Supplied

When it comes to products, Easy Living Footwear offers one of the largest collections of ladies footwear in any regional city, and Robyn said customers from outside the area often commented that they have never seen such a large range. "I purchased my first business at the age 22, I am now 60, so I have always had a passion being able to offer customers a unique shopping experience," she said. "Whether it be fitting them with a perfectly fitting shoe for everyday wear, or helping them find the right shoe for a special occasion."

