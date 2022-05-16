coronavirus,

There were over 300 new COVID-19 cases in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) in the last reporting period. To 4pm on Sunday afternoon, there were 348 new cases in the district, with 120 via positive PCR tests and 228 from positive RATs. In the last four weeks, 763 cases have reported in the Bathurst local government area. READ MORE: In the same time period, there were 848 cases in the Orange local government area, 1602 in Dubbo, 56 in Oberon, 65 in Blayney and 107 in Lithgow. Overall in NSW, there were recorded 8286 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1437 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 65 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1377 patients were being cared for with 59 in ICU. Of the new cases, 4,993 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3,293 came from PCR testing. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.8 per cent double vaccinated, while 96.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 63.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.1 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 50 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

