Boutique tours are back

As COVID restrictions lift and life starts returns to normal, there has never been a better time to travel and see this amazing country of ours. Stephen McKelvie, owner and operator of Central Tablelands Coach Tours (CTCT), formally Rail Holidays Australia, has over 30 years of experience in the domestic travel industry organising and leading more than 150 tours. Stephen said he was excited to be back planning some amazing trips for the not-to-distant future. "I travel with the groups to look after and coordinate everything on the ground," he said. "Many tours are not just restricted to coach travel, having a rail or plane component in them to cover long distance travel, which makes it not only convenient and cost effective but also provides more time at the holiday destinations to explore and relax. "Where possible a cruise, whether it is on a lake, river, harbour or coastal, is also included as Australia's waterways are, in my opinion, beyond compare." CTCT uses local bus and coach tours companies in the destination, allowing passengers to get the local knowledge of the area. This is combined with many local guides at various locations which further enhances the passenger experience. As part of their tours, passengers generally stay in quality 4-star accommodation whenever possible, and on the remote tours it is the best accommodation available in the town. The tours include most meals and do not mention attractions or scenic flights unless they are part of the tour or they are promoted as an optional extra. CTCT is based in Bathurst and Stephen said while all tours are designed to start and finish in Bathurst, most can easily be joined from most other regional locations and Sydney. "Flights are generally included in the costing, clearly stated if they are not," he said. Where airfares are not included in the tour cost, group airfares will be arranged when the bookings open." Stephen has travelled Australia extensively with group tours from major tourist locations to the remote outback of Australia. He has travelled on iconic rail journeys such as The Ghan, Indian Pacific and Spirit of the Outback, and along many highways better known as 'tracks'. These journeys have provided Stephen with a comprehensive knowledge of transport options and a wide network of contacts with local identities to draw on their unique local experiences. Going forward CTCT plan to offer between four to six boutique escorted tours per year. Stephen is excited about the possibility of travelling with you and sharing memorable experiences of our ancient and beautiful country and its characters. Current 2022 Tours with vacancies include: Planning is well underway for 2023 tours and full details will be available soon. The extended tours currently be planned include: To register your interest in any of these tours with Central Tablelands Coach Tours, call Stephen on 02 6331 1128, email info@ctcoachtours.com.au, or visit www.ctcoachtours.com.au.

Boutique tours are back

Stephen McKelvie, owner and operator of Central Tablelands Coach Tours (CTCT), formally Rail Holidays Australia, has over 30 years of experience in the domestic travel industry organising and leading more than 150 tours. Stephen said he was excited to be back planning some amazing trips for the not-to-distant future. "I travel with the groups to look after and coordinate everything on the ground," he said.

"Many tours are not just restricted to coach travel, having a rail or plane component in them to cover long distance travel, which makes it not only convenient and cost effective but also provides more time at the holiday destinations to explore and relax.

"Where possible a cruise, whether it is on a lake, river, harbour or coastal, is also included as Australia's waterways are, in my opinion, beyond compare." CTCT uses local bus and coach tours companies in the destination, allowing passengers to get the local knowledge of the area. This is combined with many local guides at various locations which further enhances the passenger experience. As part of their tours, passengers generally stay in quality 4-star accommodation whenever possible, and on the remote tours it is the best accommodation available in the town.

The tours include most meals and do not mention attractions or scenic flights unless they are part of the tour or they are promoted as an optional extra. CTCT is based in Bathurst and Stephen said while all tours are designed to start and finish in Bathurst, most can easily be joined from most other regional locations and Sydney.

"Flights are generally included in the costing, clearly stated if they are not," he said. Where airfares are not included in the tour cost, group airfares will be arranged when the bookings open." Stephen has travelled Australia extensively with group tours from major tourist locations to the remote outback of Australia. He has travelled on iconic rail journeys such as The Ghan, Indian Pacific and Spirit of the Outback, and along many highways better known as 'tracks'.

These journeys have provided Stephen with a comprehensive knowledge of transport options and a wide network of contacts with local identities to draw on their unique local experiences. Going forward CTCT plan to offer between four to six boutique escorted tours per year. Stephen is excited about the possibility of travelling with you and sharing memorable experiences of our ancient and beautiful country and its characters. Current 2022 Tours with vacancies include: Central Queensland Rambler (August 8 to 17, 2022)

Carmen on Cockatoo Island (November 28 to 30, 2022) Planning is well underway for 2023 tours and full details will be available soon. The extended tours currently be planned include: King Island and the Northwest Tasmanian (March 2023)



Albury Region Explorer (late April to May 2023)



Lightning Ridge & Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers (September 12 to 20, 2023)



The South Australian Adventurer (October 2023) To register your interest in any of these tours with Central Tablelands Coach Tours, call Stephen on 02 6331 1128, email info@ctcoachtours.com.au, or visit www.ctcoachtours.com.au. SHARE