Key community dedication

Bathurst Community Transport (BCT) have been providing much needed transport and assistance to Bathurst local's since 1978. The friendly team are always adapting to meet the needs of locals and visitors alike, and recently announced they have started running Bathurst Tours. This venture sees visitors and adventurous locals alike receive premium tour and transfer services, while at the same time profits made from Bathurst Tours are reinvested back into BCT, guaranteeing the service's future. CEO Kathryn Akre, said that the client focused organisation was a vital one for Bathurst and the wider community. "Bathurst Community Transport have been serving the Bathurst community for 43 years, providing reliable subsidised transport helping our clients to remain independent in their own home longer," she said. "The whole team is passionate about retaining independence for our clients, and with five paid staff and 29 volunteers, we are a dedicated team who knows our clients." BCT operates primarily to assist with transport for aged and disabled clients across Bathurst, the Central West, and even to Sydney. The addition of Bathurst Tours now sees the addition of tours including winery tours and Mayfield Gardens trips, and even shuttles and transfers for weddings or to Sydney Airport. While supporting local businesses is vital, especially in regional areas, Kathryn said that the support and increasing demand for groups such as BCT should never be underestimated. "We actually drive our community transport clients so they can shop locally," she said. "As a local organisation we are committed to shopping locally ourselves, all our vehicles are bought from local dealers and all our supplies purchased locally, and we are passionate about supporting our region." "While the past two years have been tough for everyone due to COVID things are getting back to normal. "We always had clean vehicles and now they are even cleaner, our vehicles are all sanitised before, during and after each shift with a deep clean done each week, and given we are classed as public transport masks are still mandatory in all our vehicles."

Key community dedication

"We always had clean vehicles and now they are even cleaner, our vehicles are all sanitised before, during and after each shift with a deep clean done each week, and given we are classed as public transport masks are still mandatory in all our vehicles."