Business benefits everyone

The team at The Green Dry Clean has many years dry cleaning and laundering experience, and the friendly staff pride themselves on being eco-sustainable as well as their attention to detail and outstanding customer service. Known as a a team that cares, they are dedicated to providing efficient, effective and environmentally friendly dry cleaning for the Bathurst community. Environmental best practices are an integral part of their core business and key focus. The Green Dry Clean uses GreenEarth as their cleaning solution which is a pure liquid silicone, a cleaning solution that is kind on the environment and the garments. They are also the only GreenEarth dry cleaner in the Central West. Being GREEN and environmentally friendly is at the forefront of all The Green Dry Clean's business decisions and cleaning services, and the team hopes that their mantra of GREEN and sustainability changes tradition, one garment at a time, a legacy for future generations. In a boost for customers, their cleaning procedures are not only better for the environment but also promote longevity for the life of each garment. Their procedures are also significantly more gentle on the fabrics, meaning whites are brighter and colors last longer. The team at The Green Dry Clean is an award winning team. In 2017, the business won the Start Up Super Star Category at the Carillon Business Awards and they were also a finalist in the People's Choice Award. The team continually strives for excellence and looks forward to expanding their service offerings including introducing a retail line of environmentally friendly laundry products in the near future. As strong supporters of the local community, in 2020 The Green Dry Clean launched their inaugural Winter Coat Drive. The Bathurst community donated pre-loved coats that were dry cleaned and then delivered to Wattle Tree House, a service dedicated to homelessness in Bathurst. All people involved were overwhelmed by the support with 258 items being donated, and in 2021 the campaign was extended to include blankets and doonas, and was renamed "Share the Warmth". To find out more, visit www.thegreendryclean.com.au.

Business benefits everyone

