Time to get in the zone

In an industry where quality is non-negotiable and specialist knowledge vital, The 4wd Zone in Bathurst has a proud reputation as a business that fits that bill perfectly. Employing six local staff including owner Matt Holden, the expert team specialise in all things four wheel drives and camping including bullbars, suspension, roof racks, vehicle lighting, 12v electrical fitouts, camping gear and 4x4 specialist servicing and repairs. Since opening in February 2019, Matt has been excitedly sharing his passion for 4wd's and off-roading, something he said the whole team shares. "We have been operating for about three and a half years now and we really have a customer service oriented approach, along with a focus on delivering quality and going that extra mile to ensure customers not only get exactly what they are looking for but that we exceed their expectations," he said. "Running your own business takes a lot of effort, but I've been a four wheel driving enthusiast for 20 years, so combining my love of 4wd's and work seemed like the best option for me. While a lot of businesses claim to have the best customer service or the highest quality products, Matt said the difference at The 4wd Zone was their attention to detail. "Near enough is never good enough, if it isn't perfect it doesn't leave the workshop," he said. "We strive to source the best quality products and offer the best aftersales service to ensure every customer is looked after. "If I wouldn't be happy to have it on my own car, I won't fit it to someone else's." Aside from eomply local staff, The 4wd Zone also works closely with other businesses who compliment theirs in a bid to further boost local businesses. Businesses include Yubute Fabrication who help with the custom fabrication of accessories and SprayFX Bathurst who colour match various products to customers vehicles, and they also source parts from local parts suppliers wherever possible. To find out more information or to see what Matt and the team from The 4wd Zone can do for you, drop in at 263 Stewart Street, call 02 6331 1961, or visit www.the4wdzone.com.au.

Time to get in the zone

WHEN QUALITY COUNTS: For the best products and the best advice, the expert team at The 4wd Zone are the people to see. Photo: File

SOLID PARTNERS: The 4wd Zone is Bathurst's exclusive Opposite Lock stockist. Photo: File

Near enough is never good enough, if it isn't perfect it doesn't leave the workshop. Matt Holden, The 4wd Zone

SHARE