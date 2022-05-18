Just a cut above the rest

Bathurst Barbers, shop local, business, community, Samantha Peacock

Celebrating a fantastic 21 years in business, Bathurst Barbers is testament to what hard work, amazing staff and a proud local reputation can achieve in business. Owner and director, Samantha Peacock, said there was no special secret as to how they went about business. "We just do regular and constant upskilling," she said. "When you combine that with hard work and dedication and loving what you do, it makes people want to keep coming back." Having opened in 1991, and with the building at 104 Bentinck St receiving a stunning makeover recently, Samantha said a job well done and a happy customer is what makes her proud of her work. "My passion comes from my love of the industry, helping men feel and look their best," she said. "At Bathurst Barbers we adopt a traditional approach to our craft and implement old school techniques to create styles that suit the modern day gent. "We maintain a high standard of hygiene to keep our guest, clients and staff safe, and we have also won the industry award four years in succession for Excellence and Enhancing Customer Experience" Bathurst Barbers offer a full service barbershop offering hot towel cutthroat shaves, beard sculpting and haircuts from young boys through to seniors. They also have a comprehensive range of products from Australian-owned companies for all men's hairstyling, beard care and shaving needs. The business has become heavily involved in the community through building and maintaining personal and professional relationships with local individuals and groups. Bathurst Barbers' actively promotes and participates in fundraising for men's mental health and prostate cancer research, including the annual Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride and training from the Maintaining Mighty Minds group. The team also help support and sponsor local sporting and arts groups. To find out exactly what service Bathurst Barbers provides or to book your next appointment, call the team on 02 6332 3446, or visit www.bathurstbarbers.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/23edace4-c4e9-43f6-be1d-0daf1c1e9f3e.jpg/r0_162_960_704_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Just a cut above the rest

Bathurst Barbers' actively promotes and participates in fundraising for men's mental health and prostate cancer research, including the annual Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride and training from the Maintaining Mighty Minds group. The team also help support and sponsor local sporting and arts groups.

To find out exactly what service Bathurst Barbers provides or to book your next appointment, call the team on 02 6332 3446, or visit www.bathurstbarbers.com.