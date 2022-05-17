Traffic lights back to normal on Durham Street

news, local-news,

A traffic incident on the corner of Durham and George streets has been resolved. Early in the morning, the traffic lights at the corner of Durham and George streets were flashing yellow. READ MORE: Motorists had been advised to exercise caution and reduce their speed, with traffic diversion in place. In the incident ended at 9.43am, after Transport for NSW and emergency services were made aware of it at 7.01am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

