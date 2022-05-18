Heritage is recognised

news, local-news,

A historic Bathurst church and its chapel has been added to the NSW State Heritage Register. The Bathurst Uniting Church, its chapel and William Davidson pipe organ have been recognised by the register as it contains the oldest surviving Methodist chapel in NSW. Bathurst MP Paul Toole said the Bathurst Uniting Church is a William Street landmark. READ MORE: "History is important, especially elements that tell the foundational story of our great town and region," he said. "The Bathurst Uniting Church is a landmark on William Street and worthy of its place on the state heritage register. "Listings on the state heritage register are considered particularly important to the people of NSW. It is a diverse list of items and buildings that we as a community want to hand on to future generations." The chapel reflects the early history of Bathurst which was a significant part of the early expansion and development of NSW west beyond the Blue Mountains. The church was added later to accommodate a growing population and provided the congregation with a formal and traditional space for worship and the ability to carry out missionary work. Constructed in 1837, Bathurst Uniting Chapel is an Old Colonial Georgian building with exposed brickwork that compliments the later edition Church built in 1860 in a Victorian Academic Gothic style. The William Davidson pipe organ is a rare 19th century instrument and one of the last remaining intact and largely unaltered from its original condition. Whilst there has been various changes and extensions over the decades, the buildings contain much of their original componentry. An addition to note was twenty-three commemorative stained-glass windows installed in 1922 which can be seen from William street lit up each night. Originally founded as a Methodist church, the building became a Uniting church followed the uniting of most congregations of the Methodist Church of Australasia, two-thirds of the Presbyterian Church of Australia and almost all churches of the Congregational Union of Australia in 1977. It the third biggest denomination in Australia.

