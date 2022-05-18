sport, local-sport,

APPROACHING the midpoint of the Football NSW Youth League Three Under 15s competition the Western NSW FC side find themselves as one of the teams to beat. Bathurst players Noah Maskill-Dowton, Kota Curry, Sean McFarland and Jock Rankin feature in the dominant squad, who go in this weekend's round sitting in third place on the ladder. Western have picked up eight wins from their 10 matches so far, with their strong possession game proving difficult for other sides to break down. Coach Scott Mutton said one of the biggest motivators for Western is the fact this his talented squad have missed their last two opportunities to play finals due to COVID-19, and they hunger for that experience. "They're going well. It's a good opportunity for them this year. I've had these boys since 13s and because of COVID they haven't played semi-finals in that time," he said. "They want to experience finals football. It's up to them. They're capable of winning this competition, so it's about how much they want it. "They're the best footballing team in the comp but it's who wants it more on the day, because it doesn't always come down to who plays the best football." Western's only two losses to date were a 2-1 loss to Fraser Park FC and a 3-0 loss against competition leaders Camden Tigers, who remain unbeaten through their 12 games. Mutton's looking forward to another crack at the Tigers later into the season. "Camden play very direct, which is a totally different philosophy to how we play," he said. "We sometimes come up against coaches and teams that are purely there to win. It's important that you play a certain style that develops youth players, and that's why coaching at youth level can be challenging. "Results are icing on the cake but developing players is the key." Mutton said it's been a treat to watch his side learn and develop their game over the past few seasons. "They play great football. They play out from the back," he said. "Our goalkeeper doesn't often kick out, willing often roll it, and we play through the lines and use our midfield. "They just need to be that bit more aggressive and competitive. That's normal for country kids. They aren't brought up in a competitive environment compared to a lot of the city kids. "Once that comes they're going to be a very good side. Players in this team will move on to trial for NPL1 clubs in Sydney."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/18b93b86-ed64-4173-bd19-aebd9e15f9dc.jpg/r0_416_5036_3261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg