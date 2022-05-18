Calare voters are getting in early with 20 per cent of votes cast

news, local-news, 2022 election

CALARE voters are taking advantage of pre-polling with approximately a fifth of them having made their decision in the 2022 federal election. With a population of almost 162,000, Calare has 121,564 residents enrolled to vote and by Tuesday morning, 23,705 had visited the polls. The bulk of Calare's voters are people over 50 with 63,805 registered. Of those, 23,662 are over 70. There are 57,736 voters under 50, including 3024 voting in their first federal election (aged between 18 and 19). Female voters number 61739, 59764 are male and 61 are undetermined. Pre-polling opened on May 9 with Bathurst's venue in Rankin Street experiencing a steady flow of voters since the doors opened. Just hours after the pre-polling centre opened its doors in Bathurst, it was bustling with residents looking to beat the May 21 crowds. READ MORE: A second pre-polling centre opened its doors at Westpoint Shopping Centre on Saturday, which has also been busy. Kiri Armstrong, the Australian Electoral Commission [AEC] officer in charge, said the pre-polling centre caters primarily for residents who'll be unable to vote on election day. Ms Armstrong said the pre-polling centre is also catering for voters outside the Calare electorate, otherwise known as absentee voters. In the 2019 federal election, 110,000 people voted in Calare with 6251 informal votes cast. Incumbent member Andrew Gee scored 46,632 primary votes with Labor candidate Jess Jennings the closet with 23,024. Nation-wide there are 17,228,900 Australians enrolled to vote.

