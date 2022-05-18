PUB TEST | Calare panel has their final say before Saturday's election

news, federal-election,

We're days away from the 2022 federal election, and this week sees Calare's Pub Test panel discuss the pressing issues that will decide their vote on Saturday, as well as which party is looking more likely to form government. The panel includes a mix of people from across Calare including Stuart Pearson, Ingrid Pearson, Brayden Jurd, Mackenzie Hastie, Peter Manwaring, Matt Bayada and Gail Copping. READ ALSO: Greens candidate for Calare Kay Nankervis says her party has the 'clearest and strongest policy on climate action' Based on the policies/promises you've heard during the election campaign, what's the No. 1 issue that will decide the way you vote on Saturday? Stuart Pearson [SP]: Economic performance. The Coalition has been heavily campaigning on economic performance, but I don't get the feeling they have a plan for the future, and would rather slander Labor's record. Ingrid Pearson [IP]: Cost of living. People on pensions are doing it really tough, especially if they're renting, and both major parties need to deliver more in this area. Brayden Jurd [BJ]: The two party preferred system is my big issue and that's what I'm voting to change. READ ALSO: United Australia Party candidate for Calare Adam Jannis to bring 'common sense' back to politics in Canberra Mackenzie Hastie [MH]: Honestly, housing and cost of living will probably influence me the most. Who is your preferred Prime Minister: Scott Morrison or Anthony Albanese? SP: Undecided. Albanese was marginally better in all three debates, but there was no clear winner. IP: The final debate didn't go deep enough into their policies, so I really don't know who I prefer. BJ: Neither. That's the problem. MH: I don't think I prefer either of them really. Will your vote be for local candidates or party leaders? SP: Local candidates. IP: Local candidates. They're on the ground, part of the community and are meant to be more accessible. READ ALSO: Bathurst resident calls into question Calare MP's school handouts BJ: Local candidate. I believe it is about the candidate who is our voice in parliament and the person trying to improve our lives and our community. MH: Local. Albanese has little presence to me and Morrison at times can conduct himself in a manner not befitting that of a man who calls himself a Christian. Matt Bayada [MB]: Local candidate, however Andrew Gee is not in line with his party's traditional direction, and if you were voting Labor you are voting for the party as members cannot have a conscience vote. Gail Copping [GC]: I will be voting for a local candidate. The reason being is you are able to get a better grasp of what they stand for and what they hope to achieve. A person with fresh ideas who can listen to the concerns of their community would be ideal.

