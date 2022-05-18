Gray and Hayes have a belter at Bathurst City

sport, local-sport,

With the rain last Wednesday, there were no games played. Saturday was cloudy but the rain held off. Social Bowls Saturday May 10 Game one, rink eight: Trevor Kellock and Grant Brunton beat Ron Cambey and Paul Rodenhuis in a close game. Ron and Paul were leading 7-3 after four ends when Trevor and Grant won the next four to lead 11-7. Ron and Paul fought back to equalise in the 10th but Trevor and Grant took the next six ends, leading 20-11. Ron and Paul took the last five ends but fell short by a single shot with the score 20-19. Game two, rink nine: A triples game saw Pat duff, Joe Young and Bruce 'Skippa' Rich play against Bob Lindsay, Bob Foster and Phil Murray. Pat and his team were well away with eight shots on the board after five ends. They maintained the lead throughout, Bob and his crew were down 17-8 when they won four of five ends and eight shots to finish up on 21-16. Game three, rink 10: The turnup for the day happened when Phil Gray and Norm Hayes belted Alby Homer and Ian Schofield with the game ending on 38-7 after 20 ends. After seven ends, Phil and Norm had a 14-4 lead; after 11 ends it was 16-7. There, Alby and Ian stalled as Phil and Norm took another 22 shots in nine ends. Game four, rink 11: Another close result when Alex Birkens and Kevin Miller defeated John Archer and Jack Smith with a score of 21-19. After equalising at 5-all in the fourth end, Alex and Kevin won another five ends and seven shots. John and Jack got close when they were only two shots behind with the score on 13-11. Alex and Kevin maintained the lead to the end with both sides scoring eight shots. Game five, rink 12: Again, a close finish in the game between Ray 'Shorty' Noonan, Arch Ledger and Pam Warren against Garry Hotham, Daniel Prasad and James Nau. After ten ends, we had seven-all on the board; Shorty, Arch and Pam had a good run of six ends, gaining thirteen shots. That's where their run ended though, as Garry, Daniel and James came good over the last six ends, winning eleven shots but two shots short. The final score: 20-18. Bathurst Real Estate Juniors Flynn and Oscar played a game of singles with Oscar opening his score with a single, followed by a two. Flynn replied with a two and a single to finish the game 3-all. Today's social game was played in warm sunshine despite the low temperature which was only evident with the occasional cold wind. The game of triples was skipped by Annette Myers, with James Nau (lead) and Julie Martello while Fay Medway skipped for Elaine Carter (lead) and Marg Miller. By the 4th end, Annette's team had a commanding lead of nine shots but Fay's team steadily added winning shots for the next five ends. However, a win of three shots on the 10th end started a run of wins which saw Annette's team win the game by 22 to 7 after 18 ends. We all thoroughly enjoyed some exciting disruptions and skilful placements which are not reflected in the final score. By the Bowling Shark With some pleasant temperatures still around over the weekend and during the week, it was great to see the numbers still up at the club. This is how the week rolled: Tuesday May 10 Rink two: Peter Hope and Ron McGarry were too good against Steve Glencourse and Kevin Miller. Team McGarry levelled the match on the 13th (13-all) and held the lead from there to win 28-18. Rink three: Terry Chifley, Ian Warren and Max Elms drew level on the 8th (6-all) against Kevin Arrow, John Bosson and Darryl Shurmer. But it went down hill for Team Elms who struggled to keep up with Team Shurmer who won the match 32-10. Rink four: Robert Raithby, Brian Hope and Gary Cameron had to play catch up against Jake Shurmer, George Ballard and Peter Zylstra. Team Cameron caught up to level the match on the 11th (9-all), with Team Cameron taking the lead on the 18th to win the match 24-17. Rink five: Glenn Miller, Peter Phegan and Noel Witney double the score by the 11th (16-8) against Greg Hallett, Terry Clark and Micheal Nobes. Team Winey continues their lead to win the match 28-15. Rink six: Tony Hopkins, Keith Pender and Tim Pickstone had to battle it out against John Toole, Jim Clark and Robin Moore. Team Pickstone were level on the 9th (8-all) and again on the 14th (14-all), with Team Pickstone winning in the end 23-19. Saturday May 14 Rink two: Dave Josh and Paul Francis were given a lesson with one of the biggest scores recorded this year against Noel Witney and Laci Koszta. Team Koszta brought it home in the end to win 42-16. Rink three: Dave Marsh and Mick McDonald took 19 ends to gain the lead against Trevor Sharpham and Tim Pickstone. Team Pickstone look to have the match sewn up, but Team McDonald came back to hold the lead on the second last end, only for Team Pickstone to come in and snatch victory 22-20. Rink four: Dave Harvey, Ray Minogue and Terry James were behind from the start against Peter Mathis, Ted Parker and Dick Graham. Team Graham held the lead from the start to the end to win 22-11. Rink five: Terry Clark, Phillipe Legall and Des Sanders had a tight tussle against John Bosson, Peter Phegan and George Ballard. With level scores on the 11th (12-all), Team Sanders got their nose in front and held out to win 22-20. Rink six: Brian Hope, Darryl Shurmer and Jeff Adams were up by 6 on the 10th (14-8) against Peter Hope, Max Elms and Ron McGarry. Team Adams prevailed in the end to take a comfortable win 25-18. Rink seven: Robin Moore, Paul Martin and Mick Sewell had a battle on their hands against Glenn Miller, John Toole and Micheal Nobes. Team Sewell had the lead from the 3rd end and held onto it no matter what Team Nobes could throw at them. Team Sewell winning 20-15. Sunday May 15 - Brian McIntosh Memorial Day Rink 10: Robin Moore, Phil Murray and Tim Pickstone were in the box seat early against Dennis Harvey, Darryl Shurmer and Ron McGarry. Team McGarry gained the lead on the 10th and never lost it from there to win the match 22-15. Rink 11: Ted Parker and Craig Bush were in trouble early against Sue Murray and Hugh Brennan who had a 25-8 lead by the 14th. Team Brennan continued to rack up the points until the end to win the match convincingly 30-19. Rink 12: Terry James, Garth Robinson and Leonie McGarry opened their match with purpose against Anne Pickstone, Ron Hollebone and Greg Hallett. Team Hallett caught up on the 6th to take the lead and went onto win the match in a close one 17-15. Rink 13: Betsy Thornberry, Micheal Nobes and Noel Witney were down 7-18 by the 13th against Des Sanders, Peter Drew and Paul Galvin. Team Galvin continued to lead the way and made it look easy to win the match 26-15. Rink 14: Trevor Sharpham, Tiger Smith and Paul Francis were up by 9 by the 9th (12-3) against Phillipe Legall, Dave Josh and Laci Koszta. Team Francis continued to lead the match from there and went on to win 26-15.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/7adde224-8d19-46d1-8570-586d1c1820cc.jpg/r872_595_3155_1885_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg