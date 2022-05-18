news, local-news,

Locals are encouraged to run into happy hour this Friday with friends and family at the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club. The local club has organised it's first Friday Happy Hour event, where participants will run, jog or walk a five kilometre route before enjoying a beverage of choice. The club's president Mick Stapley said it's a way to keep people engaged during the colder months and incorporate a social aspect to exercising. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It's open to anyone, we see it as an opportunity to grow the club as well," Mr Stapley said. "We invite people to bring a drink along with them, alcoholic or non-alcoholic, and we'll finish up at the club with some socialising." The community event is open to people of all ages and fitness levels, with the main aim being to get social and get active. Mr Stapley said children are welcome to participate as well. Participants will set off from the Wallabies' clubhouse at their own pace from 6pm on Friday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/eb18e971-7009-4b88-88b7-e68ef17b0a3e.JPG/r0_78_3998_2337_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg