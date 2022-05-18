news, local-news,

Local residents with a firm interest in literature will be spoiled for choice regarding community events this weekend, with the annual Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival set to return. Held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre [BMEC], the festival will host a number of live discussions across Friday, Saturday and Sunday with local and visiting talents about recent works of literature, with a firm Bathurst focus. The local events will be held alongside a series of live-streamed discussions from the Sydney Writers' Festival, of which the local festival is always held in tandem with. READ ALSO: Callum Hotham's latest soccer-inspired artwork at Proctor Park Festival co-ordinator Jen Barry said the event is always highlighted by Sunday's Great Festival Read, which features a panel of local people in discussion with a visiting author which, this year, will be former Bathurst local Aoife Clifford with her latest crime novel, When We Fall. "We always try to focus on either a local author or an author with connections to Bathurst, and Aoife still has family here," Ms Barry said. "When We Fall is the first crime novel we've featured as part of the Great Festival Read, and the session is always popular among members of the community, especially those in book clubs, who are looking to share discussion around the one book." READ ALSO: Aeroplane Jelly jingle's long-forgotten link to Bathurst The event will also feature sessions with Dr Jess Jennings [The Power of Flour and Branded], Dr Juanita Kwok [Bew Chip's Register], Marion Frith [Here in the After] and Jessica North [Mary Ann and Captain Piper]. There will also be an open mic session from 5pm Saturday for budding poets to try their hand at delivering their own verses. BMEC manager Stephen Champion said the boost in live sessions will be a boon for the event after two COVID-wrought years. "It's a sign of the growing maturity of the festival's local element, as we're attracting writers who have contacted us to discuss their new books live," Mr Champion said. "There's still plenty of room for the event to grow, and BMEC is a big enough venue to safely accommodate a host of people." Each festival event is free to attend, and Ms Barry said it's a wonderful opportunity for aspiring writers to engage with those who've gone through the publishing process. READ ALSO: Bathurst Living Legend Lyn Cooper recognised for dedication to education and sport "The event never fails to introduce visitors to new writers and writing techniques," she said. "Visitors are welcome to come and go as they please, which allows for flexibility and accessibility." The festival will run from 10am to 6pm Friday and Saturday, and 9.45am to 5pm Sunday. For a program, visit www.bmec.com.au.

