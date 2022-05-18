Whittaker's pushing for better phone service in regional areas

news, federal-election,

ONE Nation candidate Stacey Whittaker will be pushing for better phone service in regional and rural areas if she gets elected. She has already raised the topic with Pauline Hanson, the head of the One Nation party, but is drawing more attention to the lack of reliable phone service as election day nears. "We don't have a policy on it, but it is certainly something I will be pushing if I'm elected in and there is support in regional areas from other candidates as well, because it is something that affects regional areas. It doesn't affect city areas, having their mobile phone dropped out," she said. The issue, she says, should have been addressed by the state and federal governments by now, but it hasn't been. "It's probably one of the main reasons why I decided to put my hand up to run, because I couldn't believe we could not drive to Canberra without at least 100 kilometres of no mobile phone coverage," she said. The lack of reliable service became more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen people relying on technology to work or learn from home. "We find that people are moving out to regional areas, only to find where they are living they have no mobile phone service or the internet doesn't work properly there," Mrs Whittaker said. "We live in an amazing country. We shouldn't be having these connectivity issues." If elected, she wants to lobby the federal government to enter into discussions with the nation's telecommunication companies and potentially provide grants to encourage new infrastructure. "We need to be working with all the mobile phone providers and they need to be working with local farmers and possibly giving them some form of subsidy to be installing the infrastructure on their properties," she said. "At lot of farmers have the big sign billboards in their paddocks and receive a yearly fee for that, so I'm sure if they get the opportunity for free internet or mobile phone service, as well as some money, it's great incentives. "I think all the major mobile phone providers need to be doing that." Improving phone service is not just about residents, but also about business. Mrs Whittaker said that, without reliable service, many businesses will decide against establishing themselves in regional areas. "We lose so many opportunities in regional areas because of those connectivity issues. It's the best place, regional Australia, for new business to be built and set up, so we need to make sure we can cater for everyone and encourage those big business out in our direction," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/0c7b2b7f-cb68-4ff7-ab74-31b7466db9b1.jpg/r0_50_1022_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg