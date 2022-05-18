Western NSW Local Health District records almost 500 new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus,

Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) recorded just under 500 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest reporting period. To 4pm on Tuesday, May 17, there were 485 new cases of COVID-19 reported, with 157 being detected by positive PCR tests and 328 from positive RATs. READ MORE: Bathurst local government area has now recorded 748 new COVID-19 cases in the past four weeks, Orange has recorded 773 and there's been 1587 reported in Dubbo. There's been 63 in Blayney in that same time period, 53 in Oberon and 127 in Mid-Western (Mudgee). Overall, NSW recorded 12,297 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday. There are 1395 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 57 in ICU. Of the new cases, 7346 came from positive RATs while 4951 came from PCR testing. 63.1 per cent of people have had their third dose of vaccine.

