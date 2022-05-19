sport, local-sport,

BEATING the defending premiers by scoring in the final play of the match - it was a moment of elation and career first for CSU's Lachie Melville last Saturday. It was Melville's maiden New Holland Cup win as the captain of CSU. Now in his third season with CSU, the hard working back rower admitted he was surprised when coach Dave Conyers handed him the captaincy job for 2022. Having admired what the two most recent CSU skippers - Nick Plunkett and Sam Chamberlain - did to inspire the students during their time in the role, Melville knows how special it is to have the opportunity to do the same. "I wasn't expecting it but it's happened, I'm still learning the ropes," he said. "I've had like two previous captains here that I've looked up to quite significantly, so to have that sort of mantle now, it's a massive honour. "It's a big club, big history. Like going through that 50 years celebration stuff in 2020-21 and seeing what the club means to the old boys, and how I feel about playing for the club, yeah it's a massive honour." It's also a massive honour Melville could very easily not have found his way into. When he played his first game in a Central West Rugby Union competition, it was in the Blowes Cup as a Bathurst Bulldog. READ MORE: CSU's 20-19 win over Parkes feels like a grand final success READ MORE: Lachlan Conyers to step in at flyhalf for frustrated Cusick READ MORE: CSU suffers late player withdrawals, injuries, blue and red cards in big loss to Mudgee "I played at Stannies, I graduated in 2020 and went to Sydney for a year and played for Eastern Suburbs just as a colt for a gap year and had a bit of fun," he said. "My Dad [Geoff] played for CSU and played for Bulldogs then he coached Bulldogs, but growing up I only really got the end part of him coaching Bulldogs and everyone knew him for that. "So I had a season with Bulldogs. I know them and are mates with them now, but at the time I didn't have that many mates who were playing there. "With CSU, I knew Nick Plunkett and a lot of the boys at the club and I worked with a lot of them at Stannies. They said 'Come and have a run around' and I went to Uni Games with them and made a lot of great friends. "They were all playing for CSU so I thought I may as well have a go with them." Melville's first season with the students was tough - a player shortage saw him starting as prop instead of in his preferred role in the back row. But he gave full commitment to that task and has done so every Saturday since for the students. Last weekend commitment was a key factor as CSU came from behind to beat defending premiers Parkes 20-19 at University Oval. It was the students' first win of 2022. "It was a tough start to the season, a lot of sickness, a lot of injuries, so to just brush ourselves off - especially too after last year with the grand final called off - to get that win over them, was amazing," he said. "Half our team from last year is gone, so to get one up over them and start our season with that is just great. "We've picked up some more players based off that win so we're looking to kick on from here." The skipper is hoping the confidence and morale boost that came from that performance against Parkes will help them in their next clash. They host Narromine this Saturday and while the Gorillas are currently without a win, Melville knows they'll not be easy to beat. "They'll be a good game, they're tough opposition," he said. "They've got a really strong forward pack, their back row is really good so we'll have to try and deal with them, then they've got a winger who's really, really rapid, so we'll have to contend with him. "They're always up for a good hard game of footy." Saturday's match at University Oval kicks off at 3.15pm.

