A driver has had a lucky escape from serious injuries after a ute collided with a truck on Wednesday night. Emergency services were called to an accident at the intersection of Stewart and Lambert streets at around 9.20pm on Wednesday, May 18, after a truck and ute collided. The force of the collision saw the ute crash into the support beam of a business premises situated on the corner of the intersection. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Police, ambulance officers, the fire brigade and State Emergency Services (SES) all attended the scene. Chifley Police Inspector David Abercrombie said fire fighters and ambulance officers worked very cautiously to remove the driver from the vehicle who was complaining of neck pain. "The driver of the utility was treated at the scene for some minor injuries and then transported to Orange Base Hospital for further treatment," Inspt Abercrombie said. "I think once he got to the hospital they established that it wasn't as bad as first thought." Once the driver was transported to hospital and the scene had been cleared, SES workers were able to stabilise the business premises damaged to ensure it didn't collapse. Inspector Abercrombie said investigations are underway to determine the vehicle at fault. It is believed that the truck was fitted with a dash cam which is being reviewed. Meanwhile, earlier this morning a vehicle rolled on the O'Connell Road. The driver was picked up by another vehicle shortly after and fled the scene. Police have received evidence from a number of witnesses who commented on the manner of driving leading up to the crash. Further enquiries are being conducted to establish the identity of the driver before any action is taken.

