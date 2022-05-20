news, local-news,

THEY might be rivals on the footy field, but Bathurst's three junior clubs will band together this Saturday night to raise money for a good cause. Bathurst Panthers, St Pat's and Eglinton Eels have all come together to source items and memorabilia that will be raffled and auctioned off to raise money for their junior programs and Dementia Australia in partnership with Royce Simmons' 300 kilometre charity walk. A majority of items have been donated by members of the community and Leah Weekes, from St Pat's, said it's been overwhelming. "It's been great to see how much people have donated," she said. READ MORE: "It's overwhelming actually. Everyone has contributed so much. "All three junior clubs have banded together to collect items for the raffle and auction. There's actually been lots of local businesses that have donated too." The jerseys Bathurst Panthers will be wearing on Saturday afternoon will be inspired by the old Railway club and Mick Carter, from Panthers, said the jerseys will be auctioned off on the night. "There's $20 door entry, there'll be raffle tickets on the night and the auction is meant to start around 8pm," he said. "The Railway boys will be up here too and they'll be auctioning of the match-worn jumpers, splitting the money raised between the three clubs and Royce Simmons." Items that will be raffled or auctioned off includes some high-profile items including a cricket ball signed by Shane Warne, a shoe signed by golfer Tiger Woods and gloves signed by Tyson Fury. There'll also be a signed boot by Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton and Manly Sea Eagles winger Reuben Garrick, as well as a signed jersey by Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans. The fundraiser on Saturday night will tie in with Simmons' visit to Bathurst and the Railway RLFC reunion. Simmons, who played over 200 games for the Penrith between 1980-1991, was diagnosed with the disease early this year. In attempt to raise money, Simmons set off from his hometown of Gooloogong near Cowra back on May 17, and is set to make the 300km journey on foot to Penrith Stadium, arriving on May 27 for the round 12 NRL match between Panthers and North Queensland Cowboys. The 61-year-old revealed in January that he was last year told he was suffering from dementia (Alzheimer's disease) and soon after set about organising the walk to raise funds and awareness of dementia. The club reunion was originally meant to be held in 2020 to coincide with the 1980 premiership win, but was pushed back to 2021 and then to COVID-19. All connections encouraged to come along to the on Saturday night. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/1e386183-3f10-43d0-9e1e-55de4248e3c5.jpg/r179_368_3808_2418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg