sport, local-sport,

THIS Saturday afternoon's Western Premier League clash between Bathurst '75 and Parkes Cobras at Proctor Park shapes up as the match to watch this weekend, with both sides coming into this game with only one loss between them. The unbeaten '75s - with three wins and three draws - have the chance to potentially jump to the top of the table while the visiting Cobras can take second spot away from the hosts if they can spring the upset. Finishing is the name of the game for '75 this week after they snuck home 1-0 last round against Lithgow Workmens FC on the back of a penalty. Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford said his team have found themselves living on the edge at times on account of missed attempts. "There were some positive signs. We created a lot of chances, we just didn't finish them in the end. If we get opportunities we need to take them," he said. "By only being 1-0 up and not taking opportunities you're keeping other teams in the game all the time, so that's what we talked about after the game and at training. We need to control the game a bit better and make the most of those chances because that makes it more comfortable for us." The '75 squad will be without former Socceroo Nathan Burns this round, following his debut with the side against Lithgow, but Comerford said a relatively unchanged lineup for this Saturday's game will help his side immensely. "We need to try and get some consistency on our behalf with our team and try and get some combinations going, moving forward," he said. "We've got Parkes, Dubbo Macquarie, Waratahs and then a week off so we want to keep our momentum going and the good results coming before we go into that bye weekend. "It's just about focusing on little things where we can improve, like positioning and ball retention, so we keep setting up those chances and hopefully take them when they come. "It only takes one chance for the other team and then the game changes." Kick-off between '75 and Parkes Cobras at Proctor Park will be 5pm.

