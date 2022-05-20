news, local-news,

Local student Vsna Saban is set to delve further into the field of science, after being accepted to participate in a highly competitive program at the University of Sydney in the coming weeks. With science being her favourite subject, the 16-year-old is looking forward to the eight-day program and exploring the university's science labs, albeit virtually. "It's going to be a really good opportunity I feel," Ms Saban said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It's all online this year because of COVID, it's been online for the last few years, but we'll listen to lecturers each morning, we'll have interactive sessions and they do different tours around the labs and everything they have there. "It's just a chance to delve deeper into the science field." Ms Saban is one of only 150 students in year 11 and 12 to be accepted for the program. Having received high grades in year 10, a glowing letter of recommendation and a personal statement about why she deserved to be in the program, Ms Saban was excited to receive the acceptance email. Though not certain about what career path she will follow, the Kelso High School student is confident it will be in the field of science. "It's pretty much my favourite subject at school now," Ms Saban said. "It's just interesting knowing why things do things."

