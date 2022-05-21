news, local-news,

A number of Charles Sturt University Bathurst students have been awarded scholarships for their studies, thanks to the generosity of donors. Over $2.5 million worth of Charles Sturt Foundation Trust scholarships were awarded to 401 students, with 92 of those at the Bathurst campus. One of the donors was the Australian Computer Society (ACS) Foundation, which has been offering scholarship support to CSU for 20 years. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Chairman John Debrincat accepted a milestone plaque on behalf of the organisation. "To engage with universities is to really help us understand what they need, but also what we want to bring to the table for universities is an understanding of what businesses need," Mr Debrincat said. "Our objective really is to encourage people into STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] subjects. "Our focus is on the final two years of high school and the early years of university." The lucky students were awarded their scholarships at a ceremony on Friday, May 20, at the university's Rafters Auditorium. The ceremony in Bathurst was one of five to be held in May and June, with the other ceremonies taking place in Dubbo, Wagga Wagga, Albury-Wodonga and Port Macquarie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/febccd57-cfed-4d9a-999c-99e56181b176.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg