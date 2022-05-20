news, local-news,

Judges have said they "couldn't look beyond the entry" of the Old Dubbo Gaol which has been awarded for educating and interpreting the site's heritage in an engaging way. The stage one upgrades to the tourist attraction has won the 'Education and Interpretation' category of the 28th annual National Trust Heritage Awards. "A really impactful showcase and display," the judging panel said. "The project marks a huge transformation of one of Dubbo's most significant and highly visited cultural tourism attractions, with very impressive installations and multimedia presentations enhancing visitor engagement and interpretation." READ MORE: The National Trust Heritage Awards is an annual celebration of outstanding practice in the field of heritage, awarding excellence in conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage over the past year. Nominated by Dubbo Regional Council, the stage one upgrades to the tourist attraction were officially unveiled in March last year, and included new interactive media displays, and an upgrade to the exhibition space to showcase the extensive collection of historical artefacts. The upgrade is included in a $1.39 million redevelopment - jointly funded by Dubbo Regional Council and the NSW government - to create a more modern experience for visitors. The Great Cobar Museum and Visitors Information Centre also took out the award for built heritage conservation, along with the special judges choice award. The restored landmark - which was originally the administration offices of the Great Cobar Copper mine in 1910 - now functions as an accessible repository of local history and knowledge in a welcoming place. The information centre at the entry of the town, was described by judges as "an incredible regional project that has completely revived the significant heritage building". "A gentle conservation project with big impact," the judges said. "Really achieved a lot for a reasonably small amount of money which is admirable. "Just a beautiful regional project that breathes new life into the building - will make a huge difference to the town, and to its storytelling." The two attractions were among 16 rich and diverse heritage projects that won across eight categories. "The winning projects remind us not only of the importance of protecting our shared past, but also the ways in which we can bring heritage to life for all the people of NSW to enjoy and explore," NSW minister for Environment and Heritage James Griffin said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/c1c9f0b8-e01f-4224-aa4e-223973d7665c.jpeg/r0_47_1063_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg