news, local-news,

DISABILITY advocate Bob Triming wants to see greater awareness of accessibility needs in the lead up to elections after seeing repeated issues at pre-poll venues. The issues have arisen at local, state and federal government elections, with the pre-poll venues often inaccessible the day that they open. While issues are usually addressed later, sometimes they can't be resolved at all because the building chosen is not suitable. Mr Triming said the biggest issues are around accessible parking, doorway widths and footpaths. "There was even a pre-poll quite some time ago that didn't have the disability booths set up. They were given them, but they just did not set them up," he said, adding that they were later erected after the issue was raised. He feels that accessibility is often an afterthought in choosing polling venues, when really it needs to be a priority. READ ALSO: WaterMart owner's frustration after federal election pre-poll venue opens without notice While the iVote platform is available for some elections, meaning eligible people don't have to visit a booth in person to vote, Mr Triming said people with disabilities should still have the option of using a pre-poll site. "They're entitled to vote in exactly the same way as every other person can, and that includes pre-poll or the Saturday voting," he said. He would like to see electoral commissions choose suitable venues and make sure they are completely accessible from day one. "Choose a site that has the correct standard door width of 850 millimetres, not the old standard, preferably electronic doors, and certainly accessible parking, whether temporary or permanent, in the immediate vicinity, but more importantly sufficient parking for everyone else and there should be a bus stop located in the near vicinity and an area for taxis to drop off or pick up," he said. Mr Triming raised the issue of accessibility at Bathurst Regional Council's public forum on Wednesday night. He encouraged council to insist on accessible parking at polling venues for any elections it is involved in. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/02d323e2-1a02-4a11-adc0-aa300e74c4ab.jpg/r0_151_2362_1486_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg