PANORAMA FC's brilliant first half of Western Premier League football on Saturday at Proctor Park was just good enough to outweigh a poorer second half's play in a 2-1 win over Dubbo Macquarie FC. The Goats put home a pair of well executed team goals in the first half to shoot out to a 2-0 lead at the main break, with Matt Hobby and Will Fitzpatrick scoring, but the team went away from their game after the break to let Dubbo back in. Thankfully for the Bathurst club, despite a Dubbo goal in reply, they maintained the defensive discipline they've shown throughout the season to retain their unbeaten status and lead the competition. Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot hopes the second half scare gives his team a reminder to never rest on their laurels and to stick to their objectives. "We were really good in that first half. It was patchy at times but we were 110 per cent in control. They didn't craft a decent opportunity while we converted a couple and maybe should have had a few more," he said. "A 2-0 lead is always dangerous because you give the opposition incentive that they're still in the game and to their credit they came out and played like that and we didn't go with them. We went from playing like a team of 11 players to playing like 11 individuals." However, Guihot said there was still a level of resolve in his team during the second half that wasn't the in seasons gone by, and it's making a big difference in 2022. "Our defensive structure still held in place and we came home with the points. In the past I'd say these were the sorts of games where we might have gone on to lose 3-2," he said. "To our boys' credit, even though they didn't perform as well as they could have, they still did enough to get the job done." Hobby got Panorama on the board after just two and a half minutes when he headed home a pinpoint cross from Paul Long on the left wing. Fitzpatrick doubled the advantage when a long through ball gave him an attempt near the right post. The first attempt was saved but Fitzpatrick followed up with a successful strike.

